Zion NP’s Scenic Drive reopens following ‘significant’ rock slide

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts say it's OK to water your lawn this week, but where you live dictates how many times you should. The Utah Division of Water Resources updated its weekly lawn watering guide Friday to add every part of Utah for the first time this year. The agency recommends residents in northern and most of central Utah should only irrigate once during the week, while parts of central and eastern Utah could use two irrigations and residents across southeastern and southwestern Utah could use three.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO