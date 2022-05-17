Zion NP’s Scenic Drive reopens following ‘significant’ rock slide

Statewide Initiative “Flip Blitz” To Replace Grass Launches Today Throughout Utah. Washington County leads the way with more than 100,000 square feet of grass to be removed for Flip Blitz, a statewide landscape conversion event that replaces grass with water-efficient landscaping. More than 250 volunteers will be working on 10 projects throughout the county. Participants include the cities of St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, Toquerville, and the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD). Each participant is funding their own project.
