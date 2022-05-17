ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion NP’s Scenic Drive reopens following ‘significant’ rock slide

By JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A ‘significant rock slide’ occurred in Zion National Park Tuesday morning, according to park rangers. The slide temporarily blocked Zion Scenic Drive near...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

ksl.com

$11M awarded to 85 outdoors projects in Utah. Here's what's in the works

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Office of Outdoor Recreation announced this week that it is sending nearly $11 million in transient room tax revenue and legislative funding to 85 outdoor recreation-themed projects all over Utah. "Outdoor recreation is one of the leading contributors to Utah's high quality of life....
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Washington County Removing Over 100,000 Square Feet Of Grass Throughout Southern Utah.

Statewide Initiative “Flip Blitz” To Replace Grass Launches Today Throughout Utah. Washington County leads the way with more than 100,000 square feet of grass to be removed for Flip Blitz, a statewide landscape conversion event that replaces grass with water-efficient landscaping. More than 250 volunteers will be working on 10 projects throughout the county. Participants include the cities of St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, Toquerville, and the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD). Each participant is funding their own project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Southern Utah park rangers share warning after boy dies in sand dune

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah park rangers say they believe 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, just outside of the campground area, when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half […]
SANTA CLARA, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

UDOT debuts new Bangerter Highway interchanges

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah drivers can enjoy three new Bangerter Highway interchanges this week as the roadways celebrate full completion. Beginning construction in May 2020, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the project is now fully finished along these Bangerter Highway interchanges — 6200 South in West Jordan/Taylorsville, 10400 South in South Jordan and […]
RIVERTON, UT
ksl.com

6 of Utah's most historic and prominent abandoned structures

This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. There's something incredibly haunting and interesting about abandoned places, and Utah has no shortage of them. Where people once spent countless hours swimming, dancing, working or simply living, these structures are now completely empty or mostly ruined from the effects of time. Most are mere shadows of times gone by — or just simple reminders that things don't always go according to plan.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gadget seen on ‘Shark Tank’ may help Utahns save water

UTAH (ABC4) – Drought conditions continue to plague Utah and other western states so many are left wondering how they can help save water. One “as seen on Shark Tank” gadget can help save time, energy, and water. ABC4 spoke with Cyndi Bray, the inventor of ‘Wad-Free’. Bray created her invention after spending hours rewashing […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah homes at risk of having dangerous levels of radon gas

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah Geological survey reported that 33% of all Utah homes have dangerous levels of a cancer-causing gas. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. Radon naturally occurs in soil across the world but can be found in higher concentrations in some areas including indoors.
UTAH STATE
svinews.com

Utah state-funded BYU study finds elk move when hunting season starts

Animals in the wild are often smarter than we give them credit for. This time it’s the elk. Research from BYU wildlife sciences professors finds that when hunting season starts, elk in Utah move off of public lands — where they can be hunted — and onto private lands — where they cannot be hunted. And then, when hunting season is over, they shift right back to public lands.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Tire prices skyrocket in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Car prices continue to rise in our supply-choked, high demand market. Shoppers may now also have to spend more than they would like on new tires. ABC4 spoke with Nate Nickel, a manager at Big O Tires in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Nickel says that tire prices have gone up “like […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
MIX 106

3 Tragic True Idaho & Utah Stories We Shouldn’t Be Laughing At

As common as most accidents and crimes tend to be, the nature of following true stories take the cake for being some of the most bizarre and *hilarious* in Idaho and Utah. Until we found the sources, we couldn't believe these incidents actually happened. We're not laughing at the people who died. It's the incredibly odd circumstances that ushered them into the next life we found...amusing.
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Utah Highway Patrol makes another 100+ pound marijuana bust

PARK CITY — Another day, another marijuana bust — with over 100 pounds seized by Utah Highway Patrol troopers. On Wednesday, troopers pulled over an SUV on I-80 near Park City for speeding. The trooper initially stated he would be issuing a warning. But then, based on what the trooper was smelling, asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, a police booking affidavit states.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah agency says it's OK to water your lawn. Here's when it is recommended

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts say it's OK to water your lawn this week, but where you live dictates how many times you should. The Utah Division of Water Resources updated its weekly lawn watering guide Friday to add every part of Utah for the first time this year. The agency recommends residents in northern and most of central Utah should only irrigate once during the week, while parts of central and eastern Utah could use two irrigations and residents across southeastern and southwestern Utah could use three.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

