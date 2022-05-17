ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 5/17 – Jackson and Josephine Fire Agencies Complete Three Day Wildfire Readiness Exercise, Medford School District Seeks Feedback On New School Boundaries

roguevalleymagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson and Josephine Fire Agencies Complete Three Day Wildfire Readiness Exercise. Fire agencies from Josephine and Jackson counties wrapped up day three...

roguevalleymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Invasive crayfish found in Oregon for the first time

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s gotten reports of the invasive Northern crayfish found in the Ashland Canal. This species is native to the Midwest, but has also been found in California and Washington. Rick Boatner with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suspects the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Murphy, OR
City
Salem, OR
City
Grants Pass, OR
Josephine County, OR
Government
Grants Pass, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Jackson County, OR
Medford, OR
Government
Jackson County, OR
Government
opb.org

Indoor masking recommended in six Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, six Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Fire Hose#Southern Oregon#Wynne Broadcasting#Roguevalleymagazine Com#Rural Metro Fire#Williams Fire Department#Battalion
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
SALEM, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon state revenues soar, $3 billion kicker predicted

Oregon economists said Wednesday that state revenues grew far more rapidly than expected over the past three months, which means taxpayers could be in line for a record kicker. The forecast also showed lawmakers will likely have hundreds of millions of additional dollars to spend in future budget cycles. The...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Quarantine issued after Oregon bird flu outbreak

The state has imposed a regional quarantine after confirming a bird flu outbreak in Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County on Tuesday, May 17. The Lane County outbreak is within a 500-bird backyard flock, according to USDA....
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGW

Many Oregon drivers with expired tags

PORTLAND, Ore. — Everyone who owns a car registers it with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) but whether drivers have current registration stickers affixed to the bottom of their license plates is probably not something most people notice. A KGW viewer wrote in a tweet, "Trying to figure...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Gerry Frank

SALEM, Ore. — Flags across Oregon flew at half-staff Thursday as the state mourned political adviser and iconic businessman Gerry Frank. Frank died March 13 at 98 years old. His memorial service was Thursday morning in Salem. He was the chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Mark Hatfield for...
SALEM, OR
KTVL

Klamath Falls school cancels culturally insensitive Oregon Trail costume event

KLAMATH FALLS — Roosevelt Elementary School in Klamath Falls has confirmed the cancellation of their "Oregon Trail Activity Day and Photo Shoot" event scheduled for May 19. A flyer from the event shared on Twitter by Klamath Tribal member and community organizer, Joey Gentry, reads, "Students are encouraged to come to school in pioneer or Native American clothing. We have a few extra pieces here at school if students need a little something to round out their costume."
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

Race for Oregon governor could shape up to be most expensive in state history, analysts say | Straight Talk

SALEM, Ore — Following Oregon's primary election on May 17, the state's general election in November is shaping up to be historic and expensive. For the first time in state history, all the major candidates for Oregon governor are women. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek secured the Democratic nomination, former Republican House leader Christine Drazan won the GOP nomination, and it's expected former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson will qualify to be on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Questions about Oregon-Idaho boundary, taxes, tobacco and guns on Oregon ballots

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate next week whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the […] The post Questions about Oregon-Idaho boundary, taxes, tobacco and guns on Oregon ballots appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy