The Falcons are at a crossroads — they could either be a team that surprises a lot of people like last season or contend for the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. I don’t think Atlanta is done adding to their roster, especially with guys coming available after June 1st. Offensive line is still a need, and depth remains an issue at the skill positions. I’m a big fan of the Bryan Edwards trade, but is that enough to field a competent offense? There’s still plenty of time before camp and June 1st cuts, so let’s take a quick peek at what the Falcons may do in the coming weeks before their opener against the Saints. I’ll cover the defense and special teams later this week.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO