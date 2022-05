The People’s Convoy vowed to do more than just endlessly circle Washington D.C.’s Beltway in urine-soaked jeans when they returned to their base camp at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on Wednesday. But instead of somehow sneaking two dozen or so semi trucks into one of the most heavily monitored cities on Earth, members devolved into fist fights, animal abuse and accusations.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO