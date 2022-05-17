ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Editorial: Mental health important at every stage of life

By Bruce Austin
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood....

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Phoebe stresses prevention, treatment amid slight COVID case increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than three months after the peak of the omicron surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe remain low, but there has been a slight increase recently in COVID transmission in the region, according to hospital officials. As of Wednesday, Phoebe is caring for seven patients with COVID-19....
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Coffee Regional Medical Center receives $75K contribution from Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank recently made a generous contribution to the Coffee Regional Medical Center. "Coffee Regional Medical Center would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ameris Bank for their commitment and continued support of rural healthcare through Georgia's Rural Hospital Tax Credit program," says the center. CRMC President & CEO...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Southwell announces changes to masking guidelines

TIFTON — Southwell has announced changes to masking and visitation guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective this week. Masks will be recommended for patients and visitors, but not required, with the exception of the Dialysis Center, Hospice of Tift Area, the Anita Stewart Oncology Center, and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation. Staff members will continue to wear masks during all patient encounters, but masks are optional in public areas such as hallways and nursing stations.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
Health
valdostatoday.com

Raintree Village seeks foster parents, volunteer mentors

LOWNDES CO. – Raintree Village Children and Family Services are looking for foster parents in the Lowndes County area. Raintree Village Children and Family Services have a genuine need for foster homes in our local community! The amount of foster children needing placement is so high that there are children displaced to stay in hotel rooms until placement becomes available for them. Therefore, we also see an issue of foster children that have the potential to thrive in the setting of a foster home in the community being placed into group homes, much like ours, because the placement options are so limited. Group homes are an amazing option for those individuals with higher level behaviors and those that need constant supervision, but there are many foster children who could lead lives while feeling a sense of normalcy in a home environment , if only they were given the opportunity! These children genuinely just need to be loved, supported, and given a chance to excel. We are looking for dedicated, loving, and Christian foster parents in hopes that our mission statement can be brought to fruition within the foster homes we are able to open!
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Recidivism impacting Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany and Dougherty County Law enforcement announced that they arrest the same people over and over again and it’s a crime problem that has the community concerned and perplexed. Officials say there has to be a better way to turn people from crime than sticking them...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Mold infestation causes nightmare

CORDELE, GA- Erika Davis has been paying the rent on a Clegg Blvd home for the past five years. “They need improvements that they can do, but they don’t do,” said Erika Davis. Southwest Georgia United, a non profit owns and manages the property. Davis says she and...
CORDELE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Cdc#Mental Illness#Adolescence#Walb#Americans
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, May 20-22

Things are heating up in southwest Georgia, but there's plenty to do indoors and outdoors. Check out these suggestions for things to do in the Albany area this weekend. Find yourself an event or promote your upcoming event (and possibly be featured in an upcoming 5 things to do) in our community calendar at albanyherald.com/local-events.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Financial advisor says keep investing in your 401(k)

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As stock prices continue to fall, financial advisors are telling South Georgians to keep investing in their 401(k). Vic Sullivan is a financial advisor from Upland Wealth Advisors. He says first it’s best to look at your situation. Adding that if you’re young, you should keep investing or put even more.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Crisp sheriff’s Fentanyl warning

CORDELE, GA – Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock has seen enough of the destructive scourge of a synthetic opiate that is devastating communities nationwide and close to home. Sheriff Hancock says, “Fentanyl is here in Crisp County, and it is killing citizens.”. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is working...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WALB 10

Albany leaders want to get rid of blighted homes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are getting to the bottom of blighted homes in neighborhoods. They want to get rid of these eyesore and crime magnets as soon as possible. Now people that live in the neighborhood believe if they try to tear some of these homes down, it’s going to affect more people than they realize.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. breaks ground on new animal shelter

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County leaders hope a new animal shelter will save the lives of more pets. The county broke ground on a new shelter on Tuesday. The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is expanding to bring more amenities, not only for the furry friends there but for those who are looking to adopt new pets in the community.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Body recovered from Georgia river

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Motorists to encounter roadwork in Lee County

LEESBURG, GA – The Lee County Board of Commissioners has announced that they are investing over 2 million dollars in the resurfacing of 12 miles of roads in Lee County. Oxford Construction crews have begun working on Palmyra Road and motorists are urged to take caution in the area and use alternate routes if necessary.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Teachers can enjoy free weekend at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park here is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Educator Appreciation Weekend Saturday and Sunday. “We recognize that the past few years have presented unprecedented challenges for educators, and we want to express our gratitude for their commitment to our students,” Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager at Wild Adventures, said. “Come float down Paradise River, and chill out at Catch-A-Wave Bay. We want teachers to take a well-deserved break on us.”
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

APD investigating East Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in East Albany. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments after 1:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Police report that the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Update: Missing Albany juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) was searching for a missing juvenile, according to a Facebook post by the agency. Kamia Davis, 15, has been found.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy