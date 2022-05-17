Editorial: Mental health important at every stage of life

LOWNDES CO. – Raintree Village Children and Family Services are looking for foster parents in the Lowndes County area. Raintree Village Children and Family Services have a genuine need for foster homes in our local community! The amount of foster children needing placement is so high that there are children displaced to stay in hotel rooms until placement becomes available for them. Therefore, we also see an issue of foster children that have the potential to thrive in the setting of a foster home in the community being placed into group homes, much like ours, because the placement options are so limited. Group homes are an amazing option for those individuals with higher level behaviors and those that need constant supervision, but there are many foster children who could lead lives while feeling a sense of normalcy in a home environment , if only they were given the opportunity! These children genuinely just need to be loved, supported, and given a chance to excel. We are looking for dedicated, loving, and Christian foster parents in hopes that our mission statement can be brought to fruition within the foster homes we are able to open!

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO