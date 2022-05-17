ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCSO: Dane man arrested for ninth OWI after driving into field

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

VIENNA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday after they said he drove into a field.

Officials said the 58-year-old man from Dane was acting erratically when crews arrived at the crash in the 6500 block of Patton Road, north of Waunakee, just after 1 p.m. He was not injured in the crash.

He reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital for a blood test. He was later arrested and faces a charge of operating while intoxicated — ninth offense. He also faces charges of operating after revocation and bail jumping.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

