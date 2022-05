MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The body of a missing Virginia man was located Friday morning off Johns Pass in the Gulf of Mexico. Ritvik Dammoju, 22, and three other people went out Wednesday evening and, at some point, began struggling to swim, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The four were said to be about a football field west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.

