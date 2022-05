UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is looking for leads and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting that took place in Utica on May 18th. Around 1:45 pm on Wednesday, units with the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the Michael Walsh Apartments on the 1200 block of Gray Avenue after receiving reports that a man had been shot. The victim was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

