Ric Flair readies for last bout of storied career. ‘Who should I take to school?’

Wrestling icon Ric Flair, whose career took off in Charlotte, will step into a ring this summer for what “The Nature Boy” calls the final bout of his storied career.

“I’m going to walk that aisle , one last time to prove once and for all, that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man,” the 73-year-old Flair told pro wrestling promoter StarrCast V on Monday.

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, shown in Charlotte in May 1999, will step into a pro wrestling ring for the final bout of his storied career on July 31, 2022. JEFF SINER/Observer file photo

The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to wrestle a contestant-to-be-named July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, according to the announcement. The full card, or lineup of wrestlers that night also will be announced at a future date, StarrCast V officials said.

On Twitter Tuesday, Flair asked fans for their input.

“Who Should Be My Last Match?” Flair asked. “Who Should I Take To School On July 31st In Nashville? WOOOOO!”

“Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” will begin at 7:05 p.m. Eastern. The event, produced by Thuzio Inc., will be streamed worldwide on FITE TV.

Flair is a 16-time former world heavyweight champion. He hinted about a comeback in videos of training sessions with All Elite Wrestling star Jay Lethal, wrestling site SE Scoops reported.

Ric Flair, shown in July 2017, is asking wrestling fans to suggest an opponent for his final match. Buchan/Rex Shutterstock/Zuma Press file photo via TNS

Flair always credited Charlotte promoter Jim Crockett and his Jim Crockett Promotions with building his budding career in the 1970s, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. Crockett died in 2021.

In a tweet Monday, Flair said: “Age Is Just A Number! Yes, I Am 73 But Watch In 76 Days. Dare To Dream! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth.”

Tickets for Flair’s last match go on sale at noon May 27 at RicFlairsLastMatch.com . Advance orders to watch the match on FITE go on sale the same time and date.