Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky (who is also a veteran of the Air National Guard) joins us to tell us one of the most outrageous stories I've heard in a long time. Truly disgusting and infuriating by the "partner" of recently fired Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. Read this and try not to scream: Ex-Aurora Chief Vanessa Wilson's partner submitted false child-abuse tip about councilwoman, investigators say (denverpost.com) We must learn whether Wilson knew of this.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO