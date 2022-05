HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Municipal Band will begin its 2022 season starting Memorial Day. One of the oldest three bands in the state, the Hutchinson Municipal Band has consistently provided free music to the city of Hutchinson and Reno County since 1875. Even during a shortened 2020 season, the band has offered free music to all citizens each summer for 146 years. The ensemble consists of musicians from Hutchinson and Reno County, plus surrounding communities and counties.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO