ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Med 7×21 Preview: “Lying Doesn’t Protect You From The Truth”

fangirlish.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Med 7×21 “Lying Doesn’t Protect You From The Truth” has Pamela and Crockett looking very, very cozy, Will giving heart eyes to another blonde — William Halstead, we really need to talk — as well as...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay to Appear as Benson in Season 21 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson is headed to the Law & Order season finale. Showrunner Rick Eid has confirmed to TVLine that Mariska Hargitay is set to appear as the beloved captain in the May 19 episode (NBC, 8/7c). Although not a true crossover, the season ender will be an “emotional finale” that involves the shooting of an off-duty police officer who also happens to be a friend of Detective Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). But don’t expect to see any other Law & Order alumni this season outside of Carey Lowell, who returned as prosecutor Jamie...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Ruzek Makes a Surprising Offer to Burgess

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. Proceed accordingly. Chicago P.D. returned this week with a new episode that found Ruzek and Burgess grappling with how the trauma Makayla experienced will affect her later. The pair spoke to a counselor, who concluded that she’s coping well for now, but there’s a possibility that memories of losing her family and being kidnapped may return. Concerns about adolescent trauma spilled over into their latest case, in which an older couple was found brutally murdered in their bed. Before their deaths, they had dinner, were read...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med 7 21#Nbc
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Warren Leight Exits as Showrunner Ahead of Season 24

Click here to read the full article. Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight will not be back for the procedural’s upcoming 24th season. The EP broke the news late Tuesday on social media. “The final day of shooting is always bittersweet,” he wrote on Twitter. “Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.” Leight was showrunner on SVU from Seasons 13 to 17. He returned...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Does Violet End Up with Gallo or Hawkins?

Chicago Fire has plenty of love fireworks happening on the show and the latest one involves Violet Mikami, Evan Hawkins, and Blake Gallo. There is some stuff going down that might lead Violet in different ways. Will she end up with Gallo or Hawkins on the NBC drama? In the most recent episode, some relationship stuff gets worked out…for now.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy