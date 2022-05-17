ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkport, NY

Arkport man arrested for failure to appear in court on weapon, drug charges

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Arkport man was arrested this weekend for failing to appear in court on seven drug charges and a weapons charge, according to Canisteo Police.

Alexander Houghtaling, 23, was arrested on Saturday, May 14, 2022, by the Canisteo Village Police Department for failing to appear in Steuben County Court on a weapons charge and several drug charges.

Three arrested in Canisteo narcotics investigation

Houghtaling failed to appear as directed by the Steuben County Charge on the charges of:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree
  • 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree
  • 2 Counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree
  • Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument

Houghtaling was transported to the Steuben County Jail on $2000 Cash Bail. The arrest was assisted by the Dansville Village Police Department.

Houghtaling was previously arrested in a Canisteo Narcotics Investigation .

