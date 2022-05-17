Arkport man arrested for failure to appear in court on weapon, drug charges

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Arkport man was arrested this weekend for failing to appear in court on seven drug charges and a weapons charge, according to Canisteo Police.

Alexander Houghtaling, 23, was arrested on Saturday, May 14, 2022, by the Canisteo Village Police Department for failing to appear in Steuben County Court on a weapons charge and several drug charges.

Houghtaling failed to appear as directed by the Steuben County Charge on the charges of:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree

3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

2 Counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree

Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument

Houghtaling was transported to the Steuben County Jail on $2000 Cash Bail. The arrest was assisted by the Dansville Village Police Department.

Houghtaling was previously arrested in a Canisteo Narcotics Investigation .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.