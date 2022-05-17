ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

Did a tornado touch down in N.H.? What to know.

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service is sending a crew to assess the damage.

What looks like a tornado was caught on camera in New Hampshire on Monday, as thunderstorms rumbled across New England.

The sighting in Charlestown, which sits south of Claremont on the border with Vermont, was caught on a dashboard camera by Wes Carter on Route 12 a little before 7 p.m., WBZ-TV reports.

The possible tornado has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service, which defines a tornado as “a violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground.”

In a tweet Tuesday morning, however, the service acknowledged preliminary reports of Monday’s storms mentioned two tornados, one near Claremont, New Hampshire, and another near New Bern, North Carolina.

The service said there were “several storm surveys planned” for Tuesday.

“Tornadoes can occur at any time of day or night and at any time of the year,” the service says on its website. “Although tornadoes are most common in the Central Plains and the southeastern United States, they have been reported in all 50 states.”

In the dashboard camera video, a funnel of wind can be seen in the road. The gusts knocked over nearby trees and power lines.

Authorities shut down Route 12 overnight to clear debris, Charlestown police said on Facebook.

