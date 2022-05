(West Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking took place Monday for a new Catholic Church in West Fargo. "I'm just overwhelmed. It's been such a long journey for us and there has been many starts and stops because of the situation of the growing pains and moving and trying to redirect our goals and now we are here this day and we are going to do it," said Reverend Phil Ackerman, Pastor at Holy Cross Church.

