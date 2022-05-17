BENEFIT Awards $24K to Nonprofits

During the mid-19th century, travel through Loudoun County was difficult since many roads were muddy during wet seasons, and using horses to ride or pull wagons was slow. The C&O Canal and the B&O Railroad in Maryland both offered travel/shipping options to those near the Potomac River who could cross it when river conditions permitted. But the canal was prone to shutting down during droughts and freezes, and crossing the river with cargo was risky and cumbersome. The viability of using the B&O dramatically improved in 1852 with construction of the Point of Rocks bridge, which provided a reliable crossing alternative for passengers and farmers in the vicinity of the Potomac. As a result, more freight traffic from the outer areas of northern Virginia began heading for Baltimore rather than Alexandria.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO