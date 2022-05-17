ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

BENEFIT Awards $24K to Nonprofits

By LoudounNow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven community nonprofits have been selected as recipients of grant funding from BENEFIT. Established in 2017, BENEFIT is a coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations serving children in Loudoun County. A total of $24,200 was awarded from...

Virts Miller Foundation Announces Competitive Grants

The Virts Miller Foundation is launching an annual competitive grants program, intending to issue more than $100,000 to nonprofits this year. “Our family has been fortunate to have achieved success through our past business endeavors, affording us the opportunity to give back to our community,” stated founder Sharon Virts. “This year, we have expanded our giving to include an annual competitive grant program to reach a wider audience in Loudoun.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Loudoun ADC Medical Team Awarded at Wellpath Conference

The contractor medical team at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center was presented with Facility of the Year honors for the Northeast Region during the Wellpath Health Service Administers Conference in Durham, NC. The team was recognized for its efforts to provide exceptional service and compassionate care throughout the pandemic....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Mobile Home Park Residents Celebrate After Development Threat

After a year of uncertainty, the residents of the Leesburg Mobile Home Park held a community-wide picnic May 1 with the property’s new owner David Gregory and local nonprofit INMED USA. With the long-time owners of the property putting the land up for sale, residents had worried about development...
LEESBURG, VA
Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: I want to thank LCPS for their openness to studying Critical Race Theory, not to have it taught but to learn things from it. Post-2020 institutions have a mandate to listen more carefully to those marginalized and harmed by the imperfect yet honorable American project. I also offer a...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Leesburg Council Eyes QR Code Addition to Notice Signs

While doing an update of the rules governing the design of public notice signs required to be displayed on properties undergoing land use reviews, the Town Council is looking to add technological upgrade as well. The placards typically include the application number, a brief description of the changes requested, and...
LEESBURG, VA
10th District GOP Holds Firehouse Primary Saturday

Republicans will pick their candidate to run against incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) during a ranked-choice voting distributed caucus Saturday, May 21. They will be running for the first time in Virginia’s newly redrawn 10th District, which instead of reaching west through Frederick County and east into Fairfax, now reaches from Loudoun south through Prince Willian, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Loudoun dominates the district, with more than half the population living inside the county lines.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Round Hill Council Approves Tweaks to Main Street Project

The designs were laid out a decade ago, but now that Round Hill’s Main Street improvements are under construction many residents are looking for a Plan B. The Town Council is working to make that happen. In addition to streetscape improvements, a key element of the project to better...
ROUND HILL, VA
￼Loudoun School Division Seeks Injunction Against Special Grand Jury

The school division is suing for a temporary injunction against the special grand jury’s investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools. The jury was impaneled in April, months after Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office launched an investigation into the division’s handling of several sexual assaults involving students. The investigation made good on a campaign promise from Miyares, and satisfied Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Four, targeting the Loudoun County School Board.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Ashburn Church Shares Worship Space with Muslim Neighbors During Renovation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ashburn opened its doors to their Muslim neighbors whose mosque is undergoing renovations for their Eid Ul Fitr worship service marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Joining in fellowship with Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Chantilly, church members welcomed...
ASHBURN, VA
Letter: Heather Gottlieb, Leesburg

Editor: I was happy to see Jason Miyares condemn racism after the Buffalo massacre, but what we really need is for Miyares to understand and articulate to his supporters the importance of learning about racism and the harm caused by colorblindness. The right likes to pretend that the sole purpose...
LEESBURG, VA
Love, Lamb and Anchovies: Hillsboro Couple Launches Catering Biz with a Local Focus

When Alison Badger met her husband, chef Reid Badger, he made her dinner on their second date. “He asked, ‘What don’t you like?’ I said, ‘Lamb, olives and anchovies.’ He invited me over for lamb provencal (lamb with olives and anchovies),” Alison said. “I loved that dinner he made on our second date. We married about ten months later. … Moral of the story: Try the lamb!”
HILLSBORO, VA
The Rise and Demise of the W&OD Railroad

During the mid-19th century, travel through Loudoun County was difficult since many roads were muddy during wet seasons, and using horses to ride or pull wagons was slow. The C&O Canal and the B&O Railroad in Maryland both offered travel/shipping options to those near the Potomac River who could cross it when river conditions permitted. But the canal was prone to shutting down during droughts and freezes, and crossing the river with cargo was risky and cumbersome. The viability of using the B&O dramatically improved in 1852 with construction of the Point of Rocks bridge, which provided a reliable crossing alternative for passengers and farmers in the vicinity of the Potomac. As a result, more freight traffic from the outer areas of northern Virginia began heading for Baltimore rather than Alexandria.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Pool Fill-up Cause Water Scare in Round Hill Neighborhood

The filling of the pool at the Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club created a water panic for the neighborhood over the weekend. The Round Hill Town Council was briefed on the incident Wednesday night. Crews at the club began refilling the 120,000-gallon pool over the weekend, but apparently disregarded the...
ROUND HILL, VA

