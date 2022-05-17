ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Sterling Man Charged for Pepper Spraying Juvenile

By LoudounNow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 46-year-old Sterling man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly used pepper spray on a juvenile during a neighborhood dispute. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were called to Fontwell Square in Sterling...

Mobile Home Park Residents Celebrate After Development Threat

After a year of uncertainty, the residents of the Leesburg Mobile Home Park held a community-wide picnic May 1 with the property’s new owner David Gregory and local nonprofit INMED USA. With the long-time owners of the property putting the land up for sale, residents had worried about development...
LEESBURG, VA
Health Officials Warn of Potential Measles Exposure in Ashburn￼

After an unvaccinated child contracted measles during international travel, health officials in Northern Virginia have issued a warning to other families who may have been exposed. Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are coordinating efforts to reach people who may have been exposed at the Pediatric and Adult...
ASHBURN, VA
Supervisors Mark Gun Violence Awareness Day in Another Split Vote

Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3, following what has become an annual debate on the county dais. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) first brought a resolution marking the day, which was first recognized in 2015, the previous board in 2016. After backlash from Republicans, she attempted to avoid a political battle removing reference to The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Loudoun County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, but the Republican majority on the board at the time stopped it nonetheless—preventing even discussing the resolution with an unusual motion to table the resolution indefinitely.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Ashburn Church Shares Worship Space with Muslim Neighbors During Renovation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ashburn opened its doors to their Muslim neighbors whose mosque is undergoing renovations for their Eid Ul Fitr worship service marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Joining in fellowship with Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Chantilly, church members welcomed...
ASHBURN, VA
Report: Loudoun Sees Spike in Homelessness

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ May 2022 point-in-time count found that while homelessness continues to decrease in the region, Loudoun saw a 24% spike in homelessness from last year. This is the second year that the count was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the count found...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: I want to thank LCPS for their openness to studying Critical Race Theory, not to have it taught but to learn things from it. Post-2020 institutions have a mandate to listen more carefully to those marginalized and harmed by the imperfect yet honorable American project. I also offer a...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Pool Fill-up Cause Water Scare in Round Hill Neighborhood

The filling of the pool at the Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club created a water panic for the neighborhood over the weekend. The Round Hill Town Council was briefed on the incident Wednesday night. Crews at the club began refilling the 120,000-gallon pool over the weekend, but apparently disregarded the...
ROUND HILL, VA
Letter: Heather Gottlieb, Leesburg

Editor: I was happy to see Jason Miyares condemn racism after the Buffalo massacre, but what we really need is for Miyares to understand and articulate to his supporters the importance of learning about racism and the harm caused by colorblindness. The right likes to pretend that the sole purpose...
LEESBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Crime#Sheriff S Office
Leesburg Council Eyes QR Code Addition to Notice Signs

While doing an update of the rules governing the design of public notice signs required to be displayed on properties undergoing land use reviews, the Town Council is looking to add technological upgrade as well. The placards typically include the application number, a brief description of the changes requested, and...
LEESBURG, VA
Love, Lamb and Anchovies: Hillsboro Couple Launches Catering Biz with a Local Focus

When Alison Badger met her husband, chef Reid Badger, he made her dinner on their second date. “He asked, ‘What don’t you like?’ I said, ‘Lamb, olives and anchovies.’ He invited me over for lamb provencal (lamb with olives and anchovies),” Alison said. “I loved that dinner he made on our second date. We married about ten months later. … Moral of the story: Try the lamb!”
HILLSBORO, VA
Letter: Michael Cummins, Lansdowne

Editor: The political action committee, Fight for Schools, promotes itself as a nonpartisan parents’ advocacy group. However, a look at its corporate principals and court actions tells a different story. On April 18, Fight for Schools updated its State Corporation Commission information. John Whitbeck was designated as corporate vice...
LANSDOWNE, VA

