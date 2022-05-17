Sterling Man Charged for Pepper Spraying Juvenile

Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3, following what has become an annual debate on the county dais. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) first brought a resolution marking the day, which was first recognized in 2015, the previous board in 2016. After backlash from Republicans, she attempted to avoid a political battle removing reference to The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Loudoun County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, but the Republican majority on the board at the time stopped it nonetheless—preventing even discussing the resolution with an unusual motion to table the resolution indefinitely.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO