ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Albanian company struggles to deliver ambulances for Ukraine

By Fatos Bytyci, Florion Goga
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvS6l_0fgzr58I00
A worker installs lights at a van at a workshop that manufactures ambulances in Tirana, Albania May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga

TIRANA, May 17 (Reuters) - A small company in Albania is struggling to meet demand and produce the first batch of about 500 ambulances governments and agencies are planning to send to Ukraine.

"We were given only two weeks to manufacture 11 ambulances and ship them to Ukraine," a job that usually takes two months, businesswoman Arjeta Puca told Reuters.

The company employing 14 people, including three from Turkey, has been asked to make hundreds of ambulances but is finding it hard to get vehicles in Albania.

"We have got requests to make up to 500 ambulances, including armoured ambulances but the problem remains that we can not find the vans," Puca said on Tuesday at her workshop outside the capital Tirana.

The workers are taking new Ford vans and installing oxygen canisters, blue lights, sirens and other tools.

The first 11 ambulances were ordered by a United Nations agency and once finished they will be transported to Poland and on to Ukraine.

Puca, whose company Timak has manufactured ambulances for Albania and Libya, says the U.K. government has also shown interest in 50 ambulances.

The first deal with Ukraine may not have been the most favourable commercially, especially at such short notice, but Puca felt bound to take it.

"Our wish was to make our contribution for Ukraine … in these times you should not think only about money," she said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO member Albania has joined other European countries in introducing economic sanctions and banning Russian aircraft from its air space.

In early March, Tirana's municipality renamed a street where the Russian and Ukrainian embassies are located as Free Ukraine to honour Ukraine's resistance.

The war in Ukraine is a major topic of conversation when workers relax over a cigarette at the Timak workshop.

"From what we have seen in past days we sympathise with what is happening there and we work with a lot of passion here to make the ambulances ready for Ukraine," said Izet Bytyci, a carpenter.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci and Florion Goga; editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

New footage shows Ukrainians blowing up Russia's most-advanced £4million tank 'with a Swedish rocket launcher that costs £18,000'

New footage has emerged showing Russia's most expensive and up-to-date tank getting destroyed by Ukrainian forces during fighting in Donbas. Drone footage, issued by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence today, shows the T-90M - a £4million latest-generation war machine - exploding after being hit during the battle for Stary Saltiv, to the north of Kharkiv, last week.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Albanian#Ambulances#Libya#United Nations#Timak#Nato#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons preemptively "if necessary"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. Kim expressed "firm will" to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.
POLITICS
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

441K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy