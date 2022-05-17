ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day, Hand, Lyman, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 02:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Hand; Lyman; Marshall; Spink FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marshall, Brown, Lyman, Hand, Spink, Clark, Buffalo, Day and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Clearwater; Mahnomen; Norman; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern White Earth Nation, or 37 miles north of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fosston, Bagley, Mahnomen, McIntosh, Bad Medicine Lake, Island Lake in Mahnomen County and Waubun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN

