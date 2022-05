Temperatures will climb into the 90s/100s today across the entire Panhandles region and Eastern New Mexico. Record highs look possible in Childress, Amarillo, Borger, and several other towns without climate sites. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 2 until 7 PM. Temperatures on the floor of the canyon are expected to reach 105 degrees. Those entering the canyon this afternoon are encouraged to limit long-term exposure to the heat and to have plenty of water with them. A general rule of thumb is to have a gallon of water per person.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO