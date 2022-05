“We don’t want to be the biggest. We want to be the best. We want you to experience the Dript treatment once and never go anywhere else again.”. “I’ve seen people go from 0 to 100 in as little as 15 minutes”, says Austin startup female founder Marianne Quibral about her experience as an on-demand IV therapy nurse. “Once, we were able to nurse a man from a bachelor group party back to health and he was able to make his flight just in time, looking and feeling better by a mile. 30 minutes before that, his friends were doubtful he could make it. He was so grateful. We are there to serve people who need help the most and those who are not in the best shape to travel or drive on their own. And it’s not just for hangovers. We’ve cared for sick and totally healthy people, as well.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO