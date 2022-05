With the Dallas Cowboys putting so much faith in their current draft class to help keep this team atop the NFC East, any rookies that see the field for Dallas in 2022 will be scrutinized heavily. The Cowboys started their draft with a pick at their biggest position of need, taking Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith to play left guard. That choice, along with the rest they made, will always be measured against the idea of: what if they had done things differently?

