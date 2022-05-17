ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wheeler Yuta Talks About Bleeding During Wrestling

By ALTAMUSH NAYYER KHAN
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
Wheeler Yuta is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling and he spoke about bleeding during wrestling matches. Yuta is well-known for having a bloody match with Jon Moxley who is well-known for his brutal wrestling matches. Yuta stated on Wrestling Inc. Daily that he couldn’t see during his...

