Breezy today, but bigger winds later in the week

 3 days ago

A beautiful Tuesday with some southerly breezes this morning, turning northerly this afternoon. It will be another extra-warm day with highs in the upper 90s, so keep plenty of water with you and don’t forget the sunscreen while you’re in the hot sunshine. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a break in the heat coming before the weekend, but it comes with a lot of gusty winds again.

