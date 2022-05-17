Breezy today, but bigger winds later in the week
A beautiful Tuesday with some southerly breezes this morning, turning northerly this afternoon. It will be another extra-warm day with highs in the upper 90s, so keep plenty of water with you and don’t forget the sunscreen while you’re in the hot sunshine. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a break in the heat coming before the weekend, but it comes with a lot of gusty winds again.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
