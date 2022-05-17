ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi producers address the possibility of Ahsoka and Boba Fett cameos

By Dalton Ross
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Disney+'s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series (debuting May 27) will focus on what happened to the Jedi master in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, is it possible we might also see some familiar faces from other live-action Star Wars streaming shows?. It's a...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Rian Johnson's New Star Wars Trilogy Receives Major Update

There's no denying that the second installment in Disney's Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the most polarizing entry in the franchise's history but despite having its fair share of critics, many fans consider it to be the best film in the sequel trilogy. click to enlarge.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

How Obi-Wan Kenobi changes the meaning behind a classic Star Wars line

Taking place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the events of A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi will fill in the gaps of what happened in between the Star Wars prequels and original trilogy when it debuts next month on Disney+. But it will do more than just that. The six-episode series will also forever alter the way we think about certain original trilogy scenes and the meaning behind particular lines of dialogue — including one line in particular.
COMBAT SPORTS
epicstream.com

Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

A third season of adventures with Baby Yoda (or Grogu, but isn't Baby Yoda much cuter) - need we say more? Disney+ will soon bring us The Mandalorian Season 3!. The Mandalorian is the first live-action series to come out for the Star Wars franchise. It was created by Jon Favreau for Disney+. Happening after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the series follows the sole Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, aboard the Razor Crest, who was hired by the Imperial forces to find the young Grogu but goes against orders to protect and deliver the Grogu home. Djarin is pursued by the Moff Gideon, who wants to use Baby Yoda, I mean Grogu, for his connection to the Force.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Joel Edgerton
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathleen Kennedy Says It’s “Vital” Lucasfilm Move Away From Skywalker Saga, Will Stop Recasting Legacy Characters

Kathleen Kennedy says that following the negative reception to Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm is primarily focused on expanding George Lucas’ universe beyond the Skywalker saga — and not looking to tell new stories with the iconic characters played by new actors. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the president of Lucasfilm spoke about the lessons the studio has taken from the past decade of exploring a galaxy far, far away. That includes lessons derived from fan and critical backlash — among them the decision to cast Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo after Harrison Ford originated the...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebels
Entertainment Weekly

Ozark cast sounds off on whether their characters can — or should — be redeemed in show's finale

There are antiheroes, and then there are the characters on Netflix's Ozark. Over the course of the show's four seasons (which wrap up with seven final episodes releasing April 29), the audience has watched as the Byrde family and their associates further and further devolve into lawlessness with money-laundering schemes and their efforts to get out from under a dangerous Mexican drug cartel.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

The stars of Godfather show The Offer reveal their favorite scenes from Coppola's mob masterpiece

Paramount+ show The Offer invites viewers to leave the gun, take the cannoli, and learn the incident-packed behind-the-scenes story of how The Godfather got made. The ten-part series stars Miles Teller as Godfather producer Albert S. Ruddy, Juno Temple as Ruddy's assistant Bettye McCartt, Matthew Goode as Paramount chief Robert Evans, and Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Entertainment Weekly

From Harrison Ford to Colin Firth, The Staircase producers discuss the difficulty of casting Michael Peterson

At the center of The Staircase's story is Michael Peterson: a successful novelist, a politician, a seemingly good father, and a convicted murderer. Playing Peterson in any capacity would be a tall order, one only made more challenging by the success of the original Staircase docuseries, which chronicles his story. In other words, viewers know Michael Peterson. So how do you cast him?
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Yes, Nicolas Cage really does love Paddington 2

At one point in the just-released action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pedro Pascal's Nicolas Cage super-fan Javi admits to the playing-himself Cage that one of his favorite movies is Paddington 2. "I cried through the entire thing," explains Javi, who has paid the down-on-his-luck Cage $1 million to...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Here's a first look at comedian Jo Koy's upcoming movie Easter Sunday

Comedian Jo Koy famously shot his 2017 comedy special Live From Seattle himself after Netflix passed on it—and then turned around and acquired it after watching Koy's set, filled with hilarious impressions of his Filipino mother. Two more hit specials followed, 2019's Comin' in Hot and 2020's In His Elements, both drawing heavily from his heritage for laughs. So, it's no surprise that in Koy's first starring film role, he plays a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his loud, loving Filipino family. The comic, 50, currently on the road for his Funny is Funny standup tour, talked to EW about why Friday is an inspiration, how Steven Spielberg put Filipinos on the cinematic map three decades ago, and the ubiquitousness of roast pig.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast a spell over moviegoers this weekend and summoned a mystical $185 million debut at the domestic box office, becoming the second-largest opening during the pandemic. The Marvel film trails behind Spider-Man: No Way Home's $260 million debut, which continues its reign as...
Cinema Blend

Chris Pratt Calls Filming Big Budget Marvel Movie Thor: Love And Thunder ‘Neat’ And It’s The Most On Brand Thing I’ve Ever Heard

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth presence in the film world, with every new blockbuster highly anticipated before its release. The next project coming down the line is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time that a hero has been given a fourth solo movie. The upcoming Marvel movie will also feature an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Chris Pratt calling filming the big budget blockbuster “neat” is the most on brand thing I’ve ever heard.
MOVIES
Polygon

A new Daredevil series is coming to Disney Plus

Daredevil could soon get his proper (costumed) introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new Daredevil series is on its way to Disney Plus, according to a report from Variety on Thursday. Variety reported that Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce a new series...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy