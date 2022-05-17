Obi-Wan Kenobi producers address the possibility of Ahsoka and Boba Fett cameos

Comedian Jo Koy famously shot his 2017 comedy special Live From Seattle himself after Netflix passed on it—and then turned around and acquired it after watching Koy's set, filled with hilarious impressions of his Filipino mother. Two more hit specials followed, 2019's Comin' in Hot and 2020's In His Elements, both drawing heavily from his heritage for laughs. So, it's no surprise that in Koy's first starring film role, he plays a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his loud, loving Filipino family. The comic, 50, currently on the road for his Funny is Funny standup tour, talked to EW about why Friday is an inspiration, how Steven Spielberg put Filipinos on the cinematic map three decades ago, and the ubiquitousness of roast pig.
