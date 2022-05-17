ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on the 'Great Replacement' Conspiracy Theory and the Buffalo Shooting

By Media Mentions
stthomas.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative Dr. Yohuru Williams was interviewed by KARE 11 News on the shooting in Buffalo, New York. Williams explained the "Great Replacement" conspiracy...

news.stthomas.edu

Comments / 0

Minnesota Reformer

Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report

Two state House committees held a joint hearing Tuesday to discuss a recent state report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discriminating against people based on their race. Republicans laid blame at the feet of Minneapolis city officials — virtually all Democrats — while Democrats said it’s time to hold police accountable for misconduct.   The post Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stthomas.edu

Podcast: All Things Data with Guests Dr. KP Thai and Dr. Liz Owen

In the ever-evolving technology landscape, data analytics and data strategy continue to play a larger role in economics and business models. Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, Dr. Manjeet Rege, co-hosts the "All Things Data" podcast with adjunct professor and Innovation Fellow Dan Yarmoluk. The podcast provides insight into the significance of data science as it relates to business models, business economics and delivery systems. Through informative conversation with leading data scientists, business model experts, technologists and futurists, Rege and Yarmoluk discuss how to utilize, harness, and deploy data science, data-driven strategies, and enable digital transformations.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
stthomas.edu

In the News: Laura Dunham Named Dean of the Opus College of Business

St. Thomas named entrepreneur-turned-professor Laura Dunham as the dean of the Opus College of Business as reported by the Star Tribune and Twin Cities Business. For the past five years Dunham has served as the associate dean of the Schulze School on Entrepreneurship at St. Thomas. From the Star Tribune...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Herald & Review

Dennis Smith drops out of Minnesota attorney general race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Attorney General candidate Dennis Smith has dropped his plan to run in the August primary. Smith, a former legislator, tweeted his decision to drop out Tuesday night, several hours after Doug Wardlow announced that he'll run in the primary after losing the Republican endorsement to business attorney Jim Schultz at the party's convention last weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Antisemitism#African Americans#Violent Crime#Kare 11 News#Anti Asian
beckersspine.com

Minnesota orthopedic group hit with $111M negligence verdict

A jury has awarded a man more than $111 million in damages as a result of alleged negligent care provided by Sartell, Minn.-based St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in relation to surgery on his left leg, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for Minnesota on May 17. Five...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

4 Boys Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Outside Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle came to a chaotic end just outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Wednesday evening. Police say four boys, ages ranging from 12 to 15, were arrested in the incident, but officials are looking for one more possible suspect. According to police, the series of events began at 7:20 p.m. when a St. Paul police officer at Blair and Western avenues observed a vehicle known to have been stolen out of St. Paul. The officer said it was being driven recklessly, and “teenage passengers were hanging out of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

Tales from the Archives: Early Commencement Programs at St. Thomas

When thinking about commencement at St. Thomas, most of us conjure up a familiar scene. On a sunny spring day, students and faculty march into O’Shaughnessy Stadium to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance" wearing academic gowns and mortarboards. After listening to inspirational speeches given by visiting dignitaries, graduates line up to greet St. Thomas’ president and receive their hard-earned diplomas.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Minnesota House goes into sudden recess after security alert

ST PAUL, Minn. — Four juveniles are in custody and facing charges following an incident that triggered a security alert at the Minnesota State Capitol and forced lawmakers to go into recess and shelter in place Wednesday night. St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders says the situation began...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Future of Summit Ave. under discussion in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul is considering expanded bike and walking trails along historic Summit Avenue as part of the "Summit Avenue Regional Trail Master Plan," which remains in the design phase and still needs council approval. The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis To Pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5M Police Conduct Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has reached a $1.5 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis following an incident where Minneapolis police officers beat him during 2020’s unrest. Last year, Jaleel Stallings was acquitted of charges that accused him of shooting at police officers during protests over George Floyd’s murder near Lake Street and 15th Avenue South on May 30. During his arrest, published body camera footage shows Minneapolis SWAT officers punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground. According to court documents, officers were driving an unmarked white van, without lights or sirens activated, when they began...
AM 1390 KRFO

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

2021 Law Graduates Set Record for Employment

St. Thomas Law’s Class of 2021 set a school milestone for the record high number of graduates employed in “gold-standard” positions within 10 months of commencement. The law school recently reported that 92.3% of last year's graduating class is working in full-time, long-term jobs that either require a law license or for which having a J.D. provides a significant advantage to performing or obtaining the role.
SAINT PAUL, MN

