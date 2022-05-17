ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Where does Florida stand on abortion? Ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy likely to face challenge in court

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the nation is waiting to see what the U.S. Supreme Court’s final decision will be in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Florida has taken the proactive move of passing new restrictions on...

POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
