Riverfront Park will be a hub of outdoor activity on Saturday, May 21, with several events happening throughout the day. The day will begin with people able to borrow a bike for free or rent a boat, followed by group paddling trips on the river, then there will be a celebration for the new Take It Outdoors location, and the final event of the night will be an Outdoor Film Festival.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO