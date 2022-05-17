Girl is 5th person to die following St. Louis crash last week

NEW BADEN, IL — A police pursuit Monday near New Baden resulted in the suspect vehicle crashing on Illinois Route 161 and its four occupants being taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Illinois State Police, a car driven by 25-year-old Dashawn Crenshaw of St. Louis was being pursued by a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy when he ran over spike strips that had been deployed by a second deputy.

