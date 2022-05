GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The River Road African American Museum is bringing back the Gospel in The Park concert this weekend. The event will be on Saturday, May 21 in Jambalaya Park from noon to 7 p.m. The air will be filled with joy as gospel music rings, youth choirs sing, and much more. It’ll be fun for the entire family.

GONZALES, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO