MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont woman is injured in a crash at the intersection of Highways 68 and 169 just outside Mankato this morning. The crash happened just before 10:15 Thursday morning when a car driven by 75-year-old Karen Flesner of Fairmont was crossing from Highway 68 to 169 when it was hit by a southbound car driven by a 22-year-old Cloquet woman. She was not injured.

FAIRMONT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO