WWE Hall Of Famer Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. WWE SummerSlam 2022 is right around the corner for the company which got Beefcake recalling his 1989 SummerSlam main event which saw him team up with Hulk Hogan to defeat Zeus and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. He recalled that match, admitting it is sad that many people involved are no longer here.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO