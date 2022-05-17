‘Blood is on your hands’ -- Grand Rapids city commissioners’ homes vandalized

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A joint task force seeking to catch child predators made seven arrests Thursday in Isabella County, about one hour north of Lansing. It was a massive operation, including law enforcement from Isabella County as well as the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Michigan State Police analytics unit, CMENT and MINT narcotics units, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mount Pleasant City Police Department, Central Michigan University Police, Shepherd Police Department and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
