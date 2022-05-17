‘Blood is on your hands’ -- Grand Rapids city commissioners’ homes vandalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While parents around the country continue to struggle with getting formula for their little ones, there’s a ray of hope in Lansing. The Capital Area Diaper Bank, located at the Lansing Mall, has been receiving many donations of formula. Families are invited to stop in and get food for their babies. They are giving away one can per child for the week -- two cans for twins.

LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO