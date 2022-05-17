Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – May 16, 2022

If you live in New Hope and you do this(toilet flushing)…this(turning on faucet)…or this(car driving down street), you can thank the employees of the New Hope Public Works Department. While the New Hope Public Works employees aren’t the types who go looking for a pat on the back, if you’d like to let them know how much you appreciate all that they do you can email communications@newhopemn.gov. To learn more about what New Hope’s Public Works Department does go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/publicworks.

NEW HOPE, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO