New Hope, MN

Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – May 16, 2022

By Dave Kiser
 3 days ago

Robbinsdale City Council Censures Member Tyler Kline in 4-1 Vote

The Robbinsdale City Council voted Tuesday to censure council member Tyler Kline following his Jan. 24 arrest and a subsequent felony charge stemming from a wrong-way drunken driving crash involving police. "I know my actions on that day were, you know, just awful. And I apologize from the treetops to...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Time Capsule Will Go Inside New Crystal Public Safety Building

On Friday, students from FAIR School Crystal and the Crystal Historical Society stuffed items into a time capsule that will be opened in 2060. Why 2060? Because that's when the city will be 100 years old. "We thought with the new public safety building going in, something in the...
CRYSTAL, MN
Plymouth Celebrates 'Pie Day'

The city of Plymouth held its annual Pie Day fundraiser in person for the first time in two years on Wednesday. "Our Pie Day social event is a great way to get out and connect with community members. It's also a great way to raise funds for our senior programs groups and grants, a lot of them are hosted at community center," said Alyssa Fram, recreation supervisor for the city of Plymouth. "It's a great way to connect with local residents."
PLYMOUTH, MN
New Hope Public Works Hard at Work for Residents

If you live in New Hope and you do this(toilet flushing)…this(turning on faucet)…or this(car driving down street), you can thank the employees of the New Hope Public Works Department. While the New Hope Public Works employees aren't the types who go looking for a pat on the back, if you'd like to let them know how much you appreciate all that they do you can email communications@newhopemn.gov. To learn more about what New Hope's Public Works Department does go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/publicworks.
NEW HOPE, MN
New Hope, MN
New Hope, MN
Maple Grove Approves Business Park Construction

Construction is expected to begin this fall on a plan that would bring a new business park addition to the city of Maple Grove. The city council gave approval on Monday night. The proposal, known as Arbor Lakes Business Park – Phase 3, calls for three new 2-story buildings totaling more than 530,000 square feet. They would be located on a 60-plus acre site in the city's Gravel Mining Area east of Lowe's home improvement store and north of Interstate Highway 94.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Come to the Vehicle Fair!

Get an up-close look at fire trucks, police cars, construction equipment, and more at the Vehicle Fair coming up Saturday, June 4! It's a great opportunity for kids and their families to explore all sorts of cool vehicles, and it's free! But bring some money, as there will be food trucks on hand. You're also encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to a local food shelf. The Vehicle Fair takes place Saturday, June 4 from 10am to noon at the Crystal Community Center. For more information check out the current recreation brochure at http://parksandrec.crystalmn.gov.
CRYSTAL, MN
Residents Hear from Brooklyn Center Police Chief Finalists

Community members in Brooklyn Center got a chance to meet the two candidates for police chief on Monday night. Some members, including the mother of Daunte Wright, were invited to ask questions. Others could join online. The two finalists are Kathy Hughes and Kellace McDaniel. Hughes is a former longtime...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
FAIR School Crystal Designs Outdoor Learning Space

FAIR School Crystal students got to design an outdoor learning space, thanks to help from a grant from the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. Students studied engineering, design and budgeting in the process. "We wanted them to have those big ideas and then to pare it down, figure out what...
CRYSTAL, MN
Robbinsdale's New Farmers Market

Robbinsdale is now the new home of a local farmers market! The Camden Farmers Market is making the move from North Minneapolis to Robbinsdale and becoming the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market. The farmers market offers so much more than just fresh fruits and vegetables. A well-rounded approach to health and wellness means there will be food classes, live music, literacy classes with the Hennepin County Library, fitness classes, and more. The Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8am to noon through September 17 at Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale. Catch a free fitness class every Saturday at 9am. Go to the http://www.thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket for more information.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Crystal's Citywide Garage Sale

It's all about the thrill of the hunt during Crystal's Citywide Garage Sale! Come out and hunt for some great deals during this three-day extravaganza that takes place Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4. Shoppers can pick up maps of all the registered garage sales at the Crystal Community Center, or visit http://www.crystalmn.gov for the interactive version. So come out June 2 through June 4 for the thrill of the hunt, during Crystal's Citywide Garage Sale!
CRYSTAL, MN
Maple Grove Farmers Market Every Thursday

Get good food from great people at the Maple Grove Farmers Market!. You'll find healthy, locally grown food, and a variety of locally made products, every Thursday, from 3-7pm in the Community Center parking lot. Enjoy live music while shopping and take advantage of the market's Frequent Shopper and Power of Produce programs. EBT and SNAP are accepted. So come out every Thursday for good food from great people to the Maple Grove Farmers Market. For more information about vendors, and market events go to http://www.MapleGroveFarmersMarket.com.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Minnesota State Colleges Prepare to Increase Tuition

Minnesota State colleges are getting ready to increase tuition despite declining enrollment. North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park is among the schools expected to raise tuition by 3.5 percent in the next academic year. Enrollment at North Hennepin for this summer is down 11 percent, officials said. CCX news...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market Debuts Saturday

This year Robbinsdale will have something residents have wanted for a long time, a consistent farmers market. The Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market debuts on Saturday in Robbinsdale. It will run from May 21 to September 17 in the park that's across from the Robbinsdale Hy-Vee. "We're a traditional farmers...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Maple Grove Family Desperately Seeks Baby Formula

Many parents across the northwest metro are struggling because of the nationwide baby formula shortage, including the new parents of twins, Ashley and Mark Johnson. The Maple Grove couple say the past few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster. "My entire family is panicking, trying to get these babies...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Two People Killed in Robbinsdale Drive-By Shooting

Two people are dead following a drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale that happened right in the middle of Bottineau Boulevard. The incident, which happened near the intersection of County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) and 36th Avenue, shut down the city's busiest street for hours. "Another car pulled up and started...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CCX Sports Spotlight: Jack Mausser, Hopkins Baseball

In this week's CCX Sports Spotlight, Jason Melillo profiles Hopkins' baseball player Jack Mausser. As the high school baseball regular season starts its final week, the Hopkins Royals are on a 10-game win streak. Mausser came up through the Golden Valley Little League program and is a now...
HOPKINS, MN
West Lutheran Softball Loses to Spectrum

The West Lutheran softball team lost 4-1 to Spectrum Tuesday, as the Sting moved past the Warriors and into first place in the MCAA Conference. Spectrum scored single runs in the second and fourth innings, sandwiched around a two-run third inning. West Lutheran scored its only run in the fifth...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Armstrong Softball Beats Park Center

The Armstrong softball team moved over the .500 mark for the season with a 9-3 win over Park Center Tuesday. After the Pirates pulled within 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, the Falcons scored two in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth. Elizabeth...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

