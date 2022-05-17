ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC ‘Strongly Recommends’ Masking In Public Indoor Settings Again

By Erika Adams
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity health officials “strongly recommended” this week that New Yorkers start wearing medical-grade masks again in public indoor settings, including offices, grocery stores, and restaurants when not actively eating or drinking. The recommendation, backed by Mayor Eric Adams, comes in response to rising COVID-19 cases...

ny.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Gothamist.com

Want one of NY’s first marijuana retail licenses? Regulators say to start preparing now.

When it comes to opening a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary in New York, being first comes with definite perks. Beyond the initial customer traffic and early hype, the first batch of licensed businesses will get help finding a retail space and be eligible for financial assistance from the state to lease it, build it out and even purchase software and furniture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Eater NY Wins Local Press Award

Eater NY has won the New York Press Club’s 2022 award for Food Writing for its reporting on the rise of the flour tortilla in New York City restaurants. In “Flour Tortillas Finally Get Their Moment in New York City”, reporter Luke Fortney explored the unique presence of flour tortillas in the city — which, until recently, was rare. NYC’s Mexican population hails largely from the states of Puebla, Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Guanajuato, and the tortilla tradition back home puts a clear emphasis on corn — not flour. But a new generation of Mexican chefs is learning how to make flour tortillas themselves, both changing the narrative around a 500-year old tradition that’s often viewed as “inauthentic” by food purists and many Mexicans, and reintroducing pre-Hispanic culture into the lexicon of what’s commonly referred to today as Tex-Mex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#East Village#New Yorkers#The New York Times#Davey S Ice Cream#Restaurant
Gothamist.com

'This isn’t just normal attrition': Why city workers say they’re quitting

For Jeremiah Cedeño, working in city government had always felt like a higher calling, something the 34-year-old Bronx native attributes to having been raised in the church. Cedeño viewed himself as a potential lifer in city government. He had worked for three different municipal agencies over the last four years, most recently the Human Resource Administration, which oversees public assistance. But his feelings about his employer dramatically soured over the last year, and he quit several weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 33 Bond Street, a 25-story mixed-use building at 300 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Developed by TF Cornerstone and Handel Architects, the structure yields 714 residences and 55,000 square feet of retail across the ground and cellar levels. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 180 units with a waiting list for residents at 40 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,103 to $172,920.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Public Health
PIX11

NYC COVID-19 alert changed to high: health department

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The New York City COVID-19 alert level has been upgraded from medium to high, health officials announced Tuesday. The new alert means COVID-19 is highly spreading and putting pressure on the health care system, according to the city health department. Officials advised New Yorkers to wear masks indoors and at crowded outdoor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City going big for Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — To celebrate rapper B.I.G.’s would-be 50th birthday on Saturday, the MTA is gifting something to New Yorkers: 50,000 commemorative MetroCards. The cards will be loaded into MetroCard machines at four stations in The Notorious B.I.G.’s home borough of Brooklyn on his birthday Saturday. The stations participating are the Lafayette Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy