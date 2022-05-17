ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatsApp goes DOWN: Thousands complain as mystery outage hits Meta app

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
WHATSAPP temporarily went down for thousands of people on Tuesday.

Reports on Downdector, which tracks online outages, showed that the Meta-owned platform experienced issues in the U.K. and U.S.

The service was down for some users for roughly an hour before the issue was resolved.

Following the recovery, WhatsApp said: "Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing WhatsApp.

"The issue has been resolved and we apologize for any inconvenience.

"Our engineering team confirmed there are no known issues with Instagram and Facebook."

While Meta claimed that there were no issues with Facebook and Instagram, reports on the web stated otherwise.

On Downdetector, more than 1,000 people reported problems with the apps in the U.S. In the U.K., the services had no issues.

Most of the Facebook reports regarded issues with the website.

Users took to other forms of social media to complain.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Are Facebook & Instagram down for anyone else?"

Another tweeted: "Facebook Instagram Whatsapp all are down."

And, another joked: "Looks like the ol' Metaverse is down #facebookdown".

Reports of problems with Facebook Messenger also appeared on Downdetector.

Messenger users reported problems with sending messages.

