Ford PowerBoost Hybrid vs. Toyota Hybrid vs. Ram Mild Hybrid: Compared

By now, the saga of the Ford Bronco MIC hard top has been well documented, as that particular part played a huge role in turning the SUV’s highly anticipated launch into a major headache for customers and the automaker alike. The Ford Bronco MIC hard top supplier, Webasto, had trouble building enough of those units from the get-go, and later, quality issues with the tops prompted Ford to push unscheduled 2021 Bronco orders to 2022 and replace the defective units with a new version that was shipped shortly thereafter, while the originals were destroyed. The MIC top has since remained a supply-constrained item that is still impacting production, but the folks behind the Our Bronco Life YouTube channel were recently able to compare and contrast the original MIC top versus its replacement in an interesting video.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO