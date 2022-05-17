ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Warren says Jeff Bezos is a 'thin-skinned' billionaire trying to distract from tax avoidance and poor treatment of workers

By Juliana Kaplan,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been outspoken about taxing the ultra-rich.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images; Tom Williams/Getty Images

  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been feuding with the White House over the causes of inflation.
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren stepped into the fray on Tuesday, saying he's a "thin-skinned billionaire."
  • Warren said Bezos is trying to distract from Amazon's tax avoidance and treatment of workers.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts lambasted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as he kept up a days-long feud with the White House over social spending and inflation.

Warren on Tuesday wrote on Twitter that Bezos is a "thin-skinned billionaire" who is lashing out to distract from Amazon's "shameful treatment of workers and its massive tax avoidance."

It comes after Bezos feuded with the White House over the size and scope of their economic agenda, once known as the Build Back Better plan. The billionaire attacked the Biden administration over the weekend for pushing an expansive social spending and climate bill on the heels of a large stimulus law. He argued the Build Back Better bill would worsen inflation and push prices up.

"They know inflation hurts the neediest the most," he wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

The Biden administration assailed Bezos , saying it "wasn't a surprise" he opposed a measure that included taxes on the richest people like him. That package was meant to level the playing field in the US economy with new spending on childcare and healthcare. They also said it would be fully paid for with tax hikes on the super-rich, thus diminishing its potential to fuel inflation.

Bezos is not a new sparring partner for Warren, who has previously taken aim at him in myriad calls for a wealth tax — and criticized how little both he and Amazon currently pay .

A bombshell 2021 report from ProPublica found that Bezos reportedly did not pay income taxes for two years , and even reportedly received a tax credit for families who make under $100,00 in 2011. Amazon also paid nothing in federal income taxes in both 2018 and 2017.

When touting her Ultra-Millionaire Tax Ac t, which would put a 2% tax on households with a net worth of $50 million to $1 billion, and a 3% tax on households with a net worth over $1 billion, Warren specifically homed in on Bezos.

"Jeff Bezos, I'm looking at you," she told CNBC's Squawk Box .

And, as Bezos prepared to blast off into space last summer, Warren told TMZ that he was "laughing at every person in America who actually paid taxes."

"Jeff Bezos' trip to outer space is being financed by all the rest of the US taxpayers who paid their taxes so that Jeff Bezos didn't have to," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 76

Robert Emerson
3d ago

We are starting to see a shift with some long time powerful leftist people turning against the current Marxist radicals in the Democrat party. Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Mahr. just to name a few. Who's next? Maybe Zuckerberg. This is what happens when your policies go too far. Everyone is now feeling the harm of this radical Democrat party policies. And they seem tone deaf. Even with their tanking poll numbers they keep doubling down on the madness.

Reply(5)
34
Julie G
2d ago

The old saying………”people who live in glass houses shouldnt throw stones” has a Pelosi written all over it! Faked her heritage to have college paid for(and has NEVER repaid it after her her heritage was proven), creates and donates to relatives and uses funds as tax breaks, husband illegally trades and has never been investigated, this list goes on!

Reply
13
Get a grip
2d ago

You should know all about that, you two bit louse. What have you ever done for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts?? You don't even live here. You keep an address here but have no concern for the residents of this state. Hold on to your millions...your jealousy of Jeff Bezos is amazing, he is something you will never be...that rich!!!

Reply(1)
10
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
