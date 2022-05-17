Flood Warning issued for Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Clearwater; Mahnomen; Norman; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern White Earth Nation, or 37 miles north of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fosston, Bagley, Mahnomen, McIntosh, Bad Medicine Lake, Island Lake in Mahnomen County and Waubun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO