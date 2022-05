Nearly 200 years ago, a group of women in northern Rhode Island made history. The mill town of Pawtucket, which had already gained a foothold in future history books as the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution, became home to the first organized factory strike in the country’s history. In 1824, mill owners tried to extend the work day while cutting back wages, a move that was not received well by the mostly female workforce it affected.

