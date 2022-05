FOX 2 - A Roseville police officer who shot and killed a man who confronted him armed with a knife after a traffic crash, has been cleared of any possible charges. Officer Chad Lee shot and killed a knife-wielding Frank Robles, after he crashed into a semi-trick on Groesbeck Highway nearly head-on, April 26. Robles was asked by officers if he was okay, and he replied no. He was seen holding a knife and appeared to have slit wrists when he failed to respond to multiple commands from officers to drop it.

ROSEVILLE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO