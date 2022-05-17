ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Argument leads to man shot, arrest in Onslow County

By Jason O. Boyd, Onslow County Sheriff&#039;s Office
 3 days ago

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man has been arrested and is facing charges after a shooting last Saturday that injured a man.

On May 14, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to GoodFellas Bar on Richlands Highway for a shooting. They found a victim, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Investigation revealed the victim and Stanley Leroy Rios, Jr. had been in a verbal altercation earlier at the bar. Rios, 32, of Zack Circle in Jacksonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center under a $115,000 secured bond.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

