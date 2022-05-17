ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

Ballinger High School's One Act Play shines at state

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALLINGER - Ballinger High School's Theater Arts Program made school history 2-weeks ago when they finished First Runner-up at the UIL One Act Play State Championship in Austin. The play, The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, was performed with incredible artistic precision and passion. Theater Arts director Jacob...

San Angelo LIVE!

If You're Praying, Meleah Faces a Difficult Challenge Monday

SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is battling a rare medical condition in her head that generates multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on her brain. The otherwise perfectly healthy sophomore athlete at Wall High School came down with an illness over Christmas 2021 where she was vomiting. After initial diagnoses at Shannon Medical Center, she was flown to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center for emergency surgery in January. She transferred to Dallas Children’s Medical Center later in January to continue treatment under Dr. Dale Swift.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Car Show in Brownwood Saturday, May 21

The Street Dreams Car Club will hold a Car Show on Saturday, May 21, at 500 West Commerce, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. The show is sponsored by Big Country Ford and Street Dreams Car Club. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 3 winners. Entry fee is $10 per car. There will also be BBQ and sno-cones available. For questions, contact Paul Coghlan at 325-642-1669. When the car show is over, they will be cruising out to Los Trece in Early.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene hit by EF-2 tornado 3 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three years ago, an EF-2 tornado devastated hundreds of families in south central Abilene. On May 18, 2019, the tornado touched down and damaged homes in several neighborhoods, primarily located off S 7th Street. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. In the days following, the Community Foundation in conjunction with United Way, created […]
ABILENE, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Bundrant: Top 10 causes of death in Runnels County in 2021

RUNNELS COUNTY - This is a follow-on from last week’s column. At that time, I reiterated some of the reasons why we should organize at a local level for our own health and wellbeing, and I noted that we needed to arrive at the answers to three questions:. 1....
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
