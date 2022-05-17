Ballinger High School's One Act Play shines at state

MILES TX - This past Sunday our church recognized and honored our graduating senior. It caused me to pause and think of the graduation process. It made me think of the phrase "youth is wasted on the young". How many of you readers remember anything about your graduation from high school? Who were the officials on the stage and who was the speaker at your event? I don’t remember either. I do remember the night, but the specifics of the activities that happened that night do not register in my memory bank. I do remember certain people I visited with at the party after graduation. but other than that it is a dark void in my mind. (No, I did not over imbibe that evening. I had just come off a "grounding’" so I was still on the straight and narrow path, and was on my best behavior). Great German beer was abundant, but I had not one drop. I could have, but chose not to so I could better remember the evening.

