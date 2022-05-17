ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tuesday, May 17th: Tim Hardy, Zia Tammami, Melissa Febos

Struggling Louisiana students could soon use state money for private or home schooling

This story was originally published on the Louisiana Illuminator. Louisiana could soon give parents of students struggling to read the option to pull them out of public school and provide them money for private school or homeschooling. A bill that would pull these subsidies out of the state’s public education budget moved closer to final passage Wednesday in the Louisiana Legislature.
LOUISIANA STATE
New Orleans Starbucks fires supervisor leading store’s unionizing effort

The head organizer of a union campaign at a New Orleans Starbucks was fired Tuesday, and they believe it’s — at least in part — due to their unionizing efforts. Billie Nyx, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks at 7700 Maple St in New Orleans' Carrollton neighborhood, said in an Instagram post they closed the store early during the recent New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival weekend. Nyx said they made that decision because the store was understaffed at the time. But, then they were fired for it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

