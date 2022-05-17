Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Crosse; Monroe; Vernon The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin Northwestern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Salem, or near La Crosse, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coon Valley around 805 PM CDT. Cashton around 820 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County Roads G And H, Brinkman Ridge, Jersey Valley County Park, Irish Hill, North Side Of La Crosse, Portland and South Side Of La Crosse. This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO