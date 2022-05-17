ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, WI

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dodge Center, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mantorville and Kasson around 615 PM CDT. Byron around 620 PM CDT. Pine Island around 625 PM CDT. Oronoco around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ringe, Potsdam, Danesville, Eden, Highway 57 And 570th Street, County Roads 6 And 15 and Salem Corners. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Crosse; Monroe; Vernon The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin Northwestern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Salem, or near La Crosse, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coon Valley around 805 PM CDT. Cashton around 820 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County Roads G And H, Brinkman Ridge, Jersey Valley County Park, Irish Hill, North Side Of La Crosse, Portland and South Side Of La Crosse. This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Polk, Price by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

