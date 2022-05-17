Soul of Motown honors the legends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re in the mood for some Motown, there’s a show you might want to check out. You’ll hear songs from Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and more.

The Soul of Motown is performing four nights a week at the Westgate Resort.

“We like to call it more of a party atmosphere,” said singer Brandon Godfrey. “It’s more of our own interpretation of the songs.”

“It’s feel-good music. You can’t sit in your seat with Motown music,” singer Sean Steward Godfrey said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.