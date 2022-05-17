Soul of Motown honors the legends
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re in the mood for some Motown, there’s a show you might want to check out. You’ll hear songs from Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and more.
The Soul of Motown is performing four nights a week at the Westgate Resort.
“We like to call it more of a party atmosphere,” said singer Brandon Godfrey. “It’s more of our own interpretation of the songs.”
“It’s feel-good music. You can’t sit in your seat with Motown music,” singer Sean Steward Godfrey said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 2