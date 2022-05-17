Man told police he was shot by group of juveniles on Dorchester Road early Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man said he was shot by a group of juveniles while traveling on Dorchester Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to a Food Lion parking lot along Ashley Phosphate Road just before 3:00 a.m.

The victim told investigators that he was driving eastbound on Dorchester Rd., attempting to turn onto Ashley Phosphate Rd., when he noticed about five to six juveniles in the roadway.

According to a report from NCPD, the man said he drove past the group of males and females when they yelled something at him. “He did not understand,” the report said. “Immediately after, he heard the gunshots and felt pain in his shoulder.”

Police say the man accelerated through the intersection and drove to the Food Lion shopping center near Winsor Hill to call 911. Police said a rear window was shattered on the vehicle, they also found multiple bullet holes on the passenger side and rear of the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Trident Medical Center. Police said he received a gunshot wound to the top portion of his right shoulder.

No other details were provided.

Get news alerts delivered to your inbox . Subscribe to News 2 e-alerts now !

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.