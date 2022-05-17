ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man told police he was shot by group of juveniles on Dorchester Road early Tuesday

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man said he was shot by a group of juveniles while traveling on Dorchester Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to a Food Lion parking lot along Ashley Phosphate Road just before 3:00 a.m.

The victim told investigators that he was driving eastbound on Dorchester Rd., attempting to turn onto Ashley Phosphate Rd., when he noticed about five to six juveniles in the roadway.

According to a report from NCPD, the man said he drove past the group of males and females when they yelled something at him. “He did not understand,” the report said. “Immediately after, he heard the gunshots and felt pain in his shoulder.”

Man arrested for attacking students at Charleston County School of the Arts

Police say the man accelerated through the intersection and drove to the Food Lion shopping center near Winsor Hill to call 911. Police said a rear window was shattered on the vehicle, they also found multiple bullet holes on the passenger side and rear of the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Trident Medical Center. Police said he received a gunshot wound to the top portion of his right shoulder.

No other details were provided.

Comments / 15

WOLVERINES
3d ago

So no description of the suspects besides ,Male and female juveniles..When the media does this,it usually means they were black ..For some reason the media does not like to post the race,Either do to political correctness or out of fear of being unfair to blacks by betraying blacks in a bad light..I say this because LE give basic description of the suspect or suspects.which starts as but not necessarily in this order.1- Race,2- Sex,3-Last seen wearing,4-Hair color/style,5-Last direction of flight.

Reply(1)
4
ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

So he was out at 3 in the morning buying or selling drug. Once the deal went sideways . He calls the police claiming to be the victim. Yeah right

Reply
3
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

