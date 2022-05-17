ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Cardinal Newman loaded with speed in the 2024 class

By Gerry Hamilton
 2 days ago
Jeremy Johnson/On3

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Cardinal Newman High School is loaded with speed and playmaking in the 2024 cycle. That was fully expected when long time and state championship head coach Jack Daniels returned to the sidelines. The talent in the area was going to follow in some capacity.

The 2023 class has a handful of prospects that will receive FBS attention for sure, but it’s the classes of 2024 and 2025 that will define the future of the program.

On300 CB Josh Philostin snags first Power 5 offer

Newly ranked in the On300, Josh Philostin has enjoyed a great spring. The near 5-foot-10.5, 160-pound explosive cornerback turned in personal records of 10.74 in the 100 meters and 21.47 in the 200 meters this spring. The sophomore tape combined with the track times resulted in plenty of Power 5 interest, and a first offer.

“It was an unreal experience,” Philostin told On3 Monday. “I was just coming off our regional track meet and a PR. Indiana talked to Coach Jack (Daniels) and told him that they were going to offer me.”

Tovani Mizell has offers, and visit plans

Running back and safety Tovani Mizell is one of the top two-way playmakers in South Florida in the 2024 cycle. The near 6-foot, 190-pounder rushed for over 600 yards as a sophomore, and playing significant snaps on defense. The result has been 20 offers, including 12 Power 5s.

USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Rutgers and UCF are putting out the most consistent effort right now. Mizell has plans to camp at Clemson June 1 and UCF June 4. The family is also planning summer visits to Oklahoma and USC.

Mizell is the cousin of 2023 On3 Consensus 4-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell.

Kevin Levy may be the fastest of them all

A third class of 2024 playmaker at Cardinal Newman is 1A 100 meters state champion Kevin Levy. The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver and defensive back took the state crown with a time of 10.66 last weekend.

Levy has picked up offers this month from Illinois and Pittsburgh. He caught 12 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. He added an interception on defense.

More FBS prospects at Cardinal Newman

QB Luke Warnock, 2024, 6-foot-1, 180

ATH Braylon Vincent, 2024, 5-11, 175

LB Max Redmond, 2025, 6-2, 180

WR Jackson Miller, 2025, 6-1, 160

ATH Jaylin Brown, 2025, 5-11, 170

EDGE Maverick Gracio, 2023, 6-5, 225

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

