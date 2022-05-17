ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Republican race for U.S. Senate heats up for Primary

By Rian Bossler, Jordan Tracy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWsUS_0fgzfm5y00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Pat Toomey retiring from the U.S. Senate, the race has been on for a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for the open seat.

The race has seen tens of millions of dollars in advertising and started as a two-man back and forth between TV’s Doctor Mehmet Oz and former Hedge Fund CEO Dave McCormick. There was also a battle of who is more “Pennsylvanian” which as been an important topic for lifelong resident Jeff Bartos.

“When the Democrats shut us down, when Tom Wolf and John Fetterman shut us down the last two years, I rolled up my sleeves,” Bartos said during the Republican U.S. Senate Debate in Harrisburg. “I gathered a great group of leaders. We raised three and a half million dollars and helped over a thousand women and men across all 67 counties keep the lights on in their small businesses, saving thousands of jobs for working families.”

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ

Dr. Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has faced the most criticism regarding his residency in the state but says his stances are the most important.

“I’m very proud of my roots. But here’s the real truth. People care much more about what you stand for than where you’re from,” Oz said.

Former U.S. Ambassador Carla Sands believes she’s the one who will put America first.

“I’m the only person in this race that was appointed by President Trump to be his ambassador to Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands that actually worked in the administration putting America first policies forward every single day,” Sands said during the Republican U.S. Senate Debate in Harrisburg.

Conservative Political Commentator Kathy Barnette has been surging as of late but is facing attacks of her own. In response, she says she doesn’t have any skeletons in her closet.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“We need people to go to D.C. who have a backbone made of something sturdier than ear cartilage, who will stand up and fight for us,” Barnette said. “Knowing what to do is not generally the hard thing. It is deciding I’m going to do what is right.”

The race for U.S. Senate is lining up to be an eventful Primary on Tuesday, May 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Two longtime York County Republican legislators ousted by challengers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two multi-decade Republican lawmakers in York County will not be up for re-election in the fall, after losing their primary races to challengers. In Windsor Township, Wendy Fink beat State Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York), who has been in office nearly 30 years. In Hellam Township, Joe D’Orsie beat State Rep. Keith Gillespie (R-York), who has been in office nearly 20 years.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Republican Party Chair of York County Resigns

(York, PA) -- The chairman of the York County republican party has resigned his position. GOP Chair Jeff Piccola stepped down late Tuesday in the wake of the primary election just after the polls closed. Vice Chair Holly Robson is now acting chair. A statement on the group's social media pages has not given a reason for Piccola's resignation.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
lebtown.com

Lebanon County 2022 primary election results

Here are the results from the 2022 primary election, according to the latest summary data from the county. We’ll keep this updated if changes are made in totals. With typos, suggestions, or corrections, please email editor@lebtown.com. For local and uncontested races, we have marked projected winners with italics. We...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Two Long-Time York County Lawmakers Lose In Primary

YORK COUNTY – Two incumbent Republican York County state representatives lost their bids for reelection in Tuesday’s PA primary. Rep. Stan Saylor, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, was defeated by Wendy Fink, who criticized Saylor’s voting to raise the gas tax, supporting Gov. Wolf’s bloated budgets, and voting in support of PA’s mail-in voting law. Saylor was elected to the state House in 1992. The other lawmaker defeated in the primary was Rep. Keith Gillespie, who lost to Joe D’Orsie, who ran as a citizen wanting to serve the public, bring about change, and not a career politician. Gillespie was elected to the PA House in 2002 and chairs the House Game & Fisheries Committee.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District

Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick won an uphill battle Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District. This past February, Flick announced his intention to unseat Representative Jeff Wheeland in the primary election and become Harrisburg's representative for residents of the 83rd District. That same month, Rep. Jeff Wheeland announced he would retire at the end of his term,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Carla Sands
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
iheart.com

Longtime State Lawmakers From York Lose In Primary Elections

(York, PA) -- Longtime incumbent republican state Representatives Stan Saylor and Keith Gillespie will be coming home at the end of their current terms. State election results show both lost their primary races on Tuesday by at least 40 percent of the vote. Saylor, who has been in the General Assembly since 1992, lost to challenger Wendy Fink in the 94th Legislative District. Saylor is the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. In the 47th District, Gillespie lost to Joe D'Orsie. He is currently serving his 10th term.
YORK, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

Allies argue Jeff Yass is a single-issue donor who backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools. But critics contend he’s using weak campaign finance laws to peddle influence. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Secretary of Agriculture speaks at Bedford County lunch

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding spoke at this year’s Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Farm to Table luncheon Friday afternoon. This luncheon held at the Bedford County Historical Society connects agriculture with the business communuty. The agriculture industry brings over $135 billion in economic impact to the state and generates activity […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S#Fight For Us#Advertising#The U S Senate#Hedge Fund#U S Senate Debate
WTAJ

Blair County Tea Party to show ‘2000 Mules’ documentary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair County Tea Party is inviting the community to a viewing of the “controversial” documentary “2000 Mules.” On Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m., the Bavarian Hall in Altoona will show the film about the 2020 election that claims to expose widespread and coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania judge halts bridge tolling plans, for now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA woman charged with forging COVID-19 vaccine card

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)– A Mifflintown woman was charged with the possession and fabrication of a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Amy Leister, age 55, was charged with knowingly possessing and making a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card bearing the insignia of the […]
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTAJ

Blair House in Huntingdon to begin restoration work

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being ravaged by a fire in May 2020, the Blair House apartment building is beginning the rehabilitation process. The Blair House building will begin the rebuilding process, following an announcement by Borough Manager Chris Stevens during Huntingdon Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The building was heavily damaged by a […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County to rebound economic recovery

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County is pursuing strategies to help the county recover economically from the pandemic and increase tourism. The county is interested in pursuing a study exploring post-pandemic trends and seeing how they can apply those results to boost tourism within the county. Bedford Borough Council Member Kenny Fetterman said that this initiative […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy