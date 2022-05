Syracuse Catholic Bishop Douglas J. Lucia today issued the following statement on the mass shootings in Buffalo:. Last Saturday, racist and horrifying violence took the lives of 10 people in Buffalo who were just trying to make a living for their families or to get some shopping errands done. It injured three other persons as well, along with traumatizing many more. The trauma extends to the Diocese of Syracuse where this Saturday a funeral Mass will be celebrated at Assumption Church for one of our own parishioners and a victim of the shooting, Roberta A. Drury. Our hearts and deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Roberta’s family and friends, as well as, to all the victims’ families and loved ones. We hold close in prayer also all those who were injured and all those who witnessed and are affected by such unconscionable violence.

